EPHRATA — Two former Grant County Sheriff’s Office chief deputies who resigned over the handling of an internal investigation have filed a lawsuit against the sheriff’s office.
The sheriff’s office, former Sheriff Tom Jones, former Chief Deputy Ken Jones and current Sheriff and former Undersheriff Ryan Rectenwald are all named as defendants in a lawsuit filed by Dustin Canfield and Darrik Gregg.
Canfield and Gregg, who now works for the Moses Lake Police Department, resigned from the sheriff’s office in the fall of 2021. According to the lawsuit, their resignations came as a “direct result of the retaliatory conduct directed at Chief Deputies Canfield and Gregg and related: increased tension and distrust in the work environment; fomenting and undermining morale; increasing lack of confidence in the fidelity, honesty and public trust of the administration of the sheriff’s office under the leadership of Sheriff Tom Jones and Undersheriff Ryan Rectenwald; the actions and inactions of Sheriff Tom Jones, Undersheriff Rectenwald and sheriff’s brother Chief Deputy Ken Jones; and the deleterious effect of the actions and omissions of Sheriff Tom Jones, Undersheriff Ryan Rectenwald and Chief Deputy Ken Jones on the quality of the law enforcement serving Grant County.”
In May of last year, Canfield received complaints from another sheriff’s office employee raising concerns over possible fraudulent use of time off by Ken Jones. Canfield took the complaint to Sheriff Jones.
“…Sheriff Tom Jones and Undersheriff Ryan Rectenwald made it clear to their subordinates Chief Deputy Canfield and Darrik Gregg through their statements, actions and inactions, that Sheriff Tom Jones and Undersheriff Rectenwald intended to cover up, whitewash and otherwise protect Sheriff Jones’ brother, Chief Deputy Ken Jones…,” the lawsuit states.
The complaints were initially reviewed by Sheriff Jones and payroll staff. Jones had told iFIBER ONE News at the time he felt there was not reason to move forward. An internal investigation into Ken Jones was later opened after the sheriff consulted with the county’s legal department. The internal investigation, completed by Wenatchee police Capt. Edgar Reinfeld, found potential policy violations involving Ken Jones’ work with the sheriff’s office and a private security company in Seattle. The investigation determined Jones improperly documents and was compensated for at least 26.5 hours with the sheriff’s office during times he was working private security.
Stevens County Prosecutor Tim Rasmussen, assigned as the special deputy prosecutor for Grant County in the internal investigation, criticized the handling of the investigation, calling it a “serious breakdown in accountability.”
“There are many potential areas to consider for prosecution,” Rasmussen wrote in a letter to Grant County Prosecutor Kevin McCrae. “State crimes such as misconduct, fraud, theft, and even federal crimes such as the failure to provide honest services are implicated and could form the basis for prosecutor…the policies of the administration of the Grant County Sheriff’s Office allowed this problem to exist and stand as the main impediment to successful prosecution.”
Canfield and Gregg allege the three defendants “engaged in a pattern of retaliatory conduct,” after the complaint was forwarded to the sheriff.
“This retaliatory conduct included, but is not limited to: heated, loud, vulgar and angry statements against Chief Deputies Canfield and Gregg, allegations questioning ‘loyalty’ of Chief Deputies Canfield and Gregg; direction to Chief Deputies Canfield and Gregg to ‘quash any rumors’ and to ‘defend’ Ken Jones of the rumors and ‘circle the wagons' to protect Ken Jones; closed door meetings clearly excluding Chief Deputies Canfield and Gregg as a result of raising or opposing the serious concerns of apparent fraudulent conduct; instructions to Chief Deputies Canfield and Gregg to keep silent as to the apparent fraudulent conduct; and increasing intolerable tensions and distrust in the work environment as a direct result of the actions and inactions of Sheriff Tom Jones, Undersheriff Rectenwald and the sheriff’s brother Chief Deputy Ken Jones,” the lawsuit continues.
Canfield and Gregg are claiming the defendants retaliated, resulting in wrongful discharge in violation of public policy, that the three defendants committed intentional infliction of emotional distress and tort of outrage; and that the three defendants interfered for an improper purpose, according to the lawsuit.
A tort claim filed prior to the lawsuit states Canfield and Gregg are seeking $5 million each in damages.
The lawsuit was filed Aug. 30. The defendants have 20 days from that date to respond.