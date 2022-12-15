MONITOR — An old fruit warehouse was destroyed in an overnight fire in Monitor.
Chelan County Fire District 6 responded just before 1 p.m. to Main Street to a reported structure fire at the old Collins Fruit warehouse.
The building is a total loss.
Main Street in Monitor is closed from Warehouse Road and Pioneer Road to Highway 2. Chelan County Public Works says Main Street will be closed through the day.
Residents in the area Thursday morning were asked to shelter in place. The shelter in place has since been lifted.
The building was being used to grow recreational and medical marijuana.
As of 9 a.m., fire crews remain on scene and the cause of the fire is under investigation. The public is asked to avoid the area.