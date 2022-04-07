WENATCHEE — More than 80 former Confluence Health employees have filed a lawsuit claiming they were wrongfully terminated for not being vaccinated against COVID-19.
The complaint was filed in Douglas County Superior Court by 84 former employees.
According to NewsRadio 560 KPQ, the plaintiffs were all terminated by Confluence either “expressly or constructively between October of 2020 and January 2021. The plaintiffs are seeking employment reinstatement, lost wages and damages.
The plaintiffs allege that the public policy of the state allows people the right to make their own healthcare decisions and Confluence Health disregarded that policy by firing employees who did not comply with the state’s vaccine mandate for healthcare workers. The lawsuit claims Confluence lacked any overriding justification to act outside of the public policy.
The lawsuit also claims the plaintiffs sought medical or religious exemptions from the vaccine mandate but Confluence would not make accommodations that allowed the employees to keep their jobs. The group also claims refusing to get the vaccine was reasonable because the vaccines “were not safe, nor effective” in stopping the virus, according to information obtained by NewsRadio 560 KPQ.