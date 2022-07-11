EPHRATA - Two former deputies are suing the Grant County Sheriff's Office, its former sheriff, its current acting sheriff and its former chief deputy in the amount totaling $10 million between the two claimants. Chief deputies Derek Gregg and Dustin Canfield are each seeking $5 million in damages after resigning from the Grant County Sheriff's Office in October 2021, per provided legal documents to iFIBER ONE News.
According to the claim, Canfield and Gregg's situation gives them grounds to file a lawsuit based on allegations that their departure was considered as a "wrongful discharge" in violation of public policy that occurred after they were allegedly retaliated against for reporting or opposing employer misconduct.
The claim referred to a state law that mandates law enforcement officials to report "improper governmental actions" that (1) violate state law; (2) abuse authority, (3) cause substantial and specific danger to public health or safety, or (4) grossly waste public funds.
The tort claim also alleges that Gregg and Canfield can sue because state law empowers an employee to litigate if an employee quits after an employer deliberately creates intolerable working conditions.
The claim also reads that state law allows an employee in a wrongful discharge action to recover damages for emotional distress and compensatory damages, both of which Canfield and Gregg are claiming.
In addition to the claims they have against the Grant County Sheriff's Office, Canfield and Greg will also simultaneously pursue damage against individual defendants former Sheriff Tom Jones, Sheriff Jones' brother and Chief Deputy Ken Jones, and Undersheriff Ryan Rectenwald who is now the acting sheriff of the Grant County Sheriff Office after the Jones brothers retired earlier this year.
The $5 million each sought by Canfield and Gregg aims to account for estimated wage loss, emotional distress damages, and attorneys' fees and costs.
The three pages that make up the tort claim can be read below:
