EAST WENATCHEE — A former East Wenatchee pharmacist who forged COVID-19 vaccination cards for two firefighters has been fined by the state Department of Health and ordered to undergo ethics training.
An investigation by the state Department of Health found Geoffrey W. Reynolds committed unprofessional conduct. Under an agreed order, Reynolds is required to pay a $1,000 fine and complete a minimum of 10 hours of education training in ethics and pharmacist responsibility in order to keep his license.
The state’s investigation found Reynolds, on three occasions in 2021 while employed as a pharmacist at Walgreens in East Wenatchee, wasted a COVID-19 vaccine dose instead of administering the vaccine, and fraudulently documented the vaccine on a COVID-19 vaccination card. Walgreens later confirmed Reynolds was terminated from his position shortly after.
The incidents involved two former Douglas County Fire District 2 firefighters — Brian Bollinger and Capt. Seth Ellis, both of whom submitted the faked vaccination card to the fire district as part of the state’s vaccine mandate. Both firefighters were allowed to resign after being issued notices of termination based on a fire district investigation.