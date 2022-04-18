ELLENSBURG - After starting her career with Ellensburg’s police force as a provisional cop 24 years ago, Brigit Clary has been selected as Richland’s police chief.
The Central Washington University graduate has been serving as interim chief of Richland’s police force since January. Clary is the department’s first female police chief.
“I have been very pleased with Brigit’s leadership and guidance in the handling of recent high profile events in our community,” states City Manager, Jon Amundson. “Our entire region was shocked and saddened after the incident at Fred Meyer and continues to mourn the casualties of tragic vehicular accidents. Despite the gravity of the circumstances, Brigit remained steadfast and led with the utmost professionalism and compassion. She has the respect of staff, the Police Guild, and the community, and I’m excited to have her continue in this role long-term.”
Clary joined the Richland Police Department in 2017 as an officer, and advanced through the ranks to Sergeant, Lieutenant, and Captain. In November 2021, she was promoted to Deputy Police Chief.
Chief Clary states, “I am proud to accept the role as Police Chief for Richland and I want to thank Jon for the trust placed in me. I look forward to meeting more residents in Richland and identifying additional opportunities for RPD staff to engage with our citizens. I love what I do and despite the challenges in our industry, I hope to encourage others to join our mission of partnering with and protecting our community.”
Clary will manage a department of 120 staff.