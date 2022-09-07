ELLENSBURG - A priest who used to preach at St. Andrew Parish in Ellensburg has been arrested over allegations of rape.
According to KIMA-TV, 49-year-old Tomas Vazquez Tellez was arrested on Wednesday in Kennewick and has been booked into the Benton County Jail facing charges third-degree rape with an aggravating factor of being a person of trust.
Father Tomas served as the Ellensburg parish’s priest for seven years before he was transferred to St. Joseph’s Parish in Kennewick in 2016.
Vazquez was arrested by Kennewick Police following an investigation into a reported rape that happened August 19 and 20 at Vazquez’s home.
KIMA-TV reports that the woman reported the rape to another priest within the Yakima Diocese hours after it happened and eventually decided to report it to police.
Vazquez resigned from his pastor position at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Kennewick in April 2020. Vazquez has been serving at Pasco’s St. Patrick Catholic Church.
“We are shocked and saddened by these developments,” Yakima Diocese Bishop Joseph J. Tyson told KIMA-TV. “I am grateful that the woman came forward immediately and trusted another of our priests well enough to confide in him and to bring this matter to light.”
Tyson will reported continue to receive salary and benefits from the diocese until he is convicted of criminal charges in court. However, the diocese will not pay his legal fees.