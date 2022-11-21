BELLEVUE - A 34-year-old Bellevue Police officer with ties to Ellensburg died in the line of duty on Monday, Nov. 21.
The Bellevue Police Department says Jordan Jackson was on his patrol motorcycle in the 500 block of Bellevue Way SE when he was hit by a white car.
Jackson was transported to Harborview Medical Center where he died from his injuries. Jackson is a former Ellensburg resident who graduated from Central Washington University. Jackson was an avid cyclist who worked at the ReCycle Bicycle Shop in Ellensburg.
Jackson joined the Bellevue Police Department in 2018 and became part of the department's motorcycle patrol unit in 2020.
Jackson leaves behind a wife and two children.