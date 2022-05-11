EPHRATA - Mike Warren remained mum when iFIBER ONE News asked him what the future holds for him after learning that the lifelong lawman-turned city manager will be leaving his post with the city of Ephrata in June.
Warren was hired as Ephrata’s police chief in 2009 and eventually was appointed to be the interim city manager in February 2020 when former City Manager Wes Crago was hired to be Spokane’s city manager.
Months later, Ephrata’s city council opted to have Warren become the permanent city manager, but were reportedly informed by Warren that he’d depart his post within five years to retire from the city.
Ephrata City Councilman Matt Moore says Warren’s last day will be June 16, 2022.
Moore and Mayor Bruce Reim couldn’t provide a vivid timeline as to when they’ll have the post filled, but implied that all of the city’s department heads are capable of filling that role.
However, Warren's path forward remains a mystery. Warren wouldn't say what's next and none of the city leaders appeared to know whether he was retiring from working or moving on to a new employment opportunity.