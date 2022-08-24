MOSES LAKE — Former Grant County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Darrik Gregg is now the newest officer with the Moses Lake Police Department.
Gregg was sworn in during Tuesday night’s city council meeting.
“Darrik brings with him a great amount of experience, training and skills that will benefit our community and department,” Moses Lake police stated. “Darrik and his family are well respected members of our community and have been heavily involved in community events for nearly 20 years."
Gregg previously worked for the Royal City Police Department before being hired with the Grant County Sheriff’s Office. He served as chief deputy of Emergency Management with the sheriff’s office since 2017.
"We are honored to have such an outstanding person working with our amazing team of dedicated and caring professionals. We look forward to watching Darrik continue his career with MLPD," Moses Lake police added.
Gregg resigned from the sheriff’s office in 2021 due to the handling of an internal investigation into former Chief Deputy Ken Jones by former Sheriff Tom Jones. Gregg and former Chief Deputy Dustin Canfield have filed a tort claim against the county, seeking $5 million each in damages. The two are expected to file a lawsuit against the county.