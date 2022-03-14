ELLENSBURG - A former Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office employee found guilty in an attempted kidnapping has been sentenced to more than 20 years in prison.
Kallee Ann Knudson was convicted by a jury last month of first-degree attempted assault, first-degree attempted kidnapping, two counts of first-degree criminal solicitation to commit assault, two counts of first-degree criminal solicitation to commit kidnapping, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, residential burglary, making a false state, false claims or proof, first-degree theft and first-degree criminal impersonation. A hung jury was declared on a charge of first-degree attempted murder.
Knudson was sentenced on Friday in Kittitas County Superior Court to 20.25 years in prison, according to court records.
Knudson was arrested in February 2019 after it was discovered by an Ellensburg police detective that Knudson had hired two men to break into her former friend’s home. Investigators say Knudson told the men to terrify the victim to the point she would fear for her life. Knudson also ordered the men to drug the victim “so that she would not remember what had occurred.”
Investigators also learned Knudson had fabricated a burglary report, claiming someone had broken into her home and stole a laptop and $1,000. Knudson told police she believed her ex-boyfriend was the suspect. Prosecutors say evidence showed Knudson was jealous of how close the victim had become with her ex and wanted to end her life.
On Feb. 5, 2019, police set up a sting that led Knudson to believe the two med had the victim tied up inside her home. Police say Knudson entered the victim’s home and was arrested by Ellensburg police, who found Oxycodon pills during a search of Knudson.