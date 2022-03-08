EPHRATA - Former Mattawa police Chief Joe Harris is planning to run for Grant County Sheriff.
Harris created a “Joe Harris for Grant County Sheriff” Facebook page back in February. Harris registered with the state Public Disclosure Commission on Feb. 23.
Grant County Sheriff Tom Jones announced on Tuesday he will not seek re-election in November. Jones was first elected sheriff in 2010, with his final term set to end Dec. 31.
Harris previously worked for the Quincy Police Department from 2001 to 2006 before being hired as a Grant County deputy. He later worked as a civil rights investigator for the state Attorney General’s Office before he took over as chief in Mattawa in 2016.
Harris was fired as Mattawa’s chief in April of 2021 as part of a reported conflict with the city’s mayor. Harris appealed the termination and he and the city later agreed to a settlement, allowing Harris to be rehired and officially resign from the position. As part of the agreement, the city also paid Harris $100,000 and Harris agreed to dismiss his appeal.
Harris is the only person thus far to publicly announce his candidacy for sheriff. The official candidate filing period is not until May 16 for the November general election.