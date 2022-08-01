SPOKANE — A former Moses Lake nurse has been sentenced to 18 months in federal prison for tampering with morphine medications at a local clinic.
Esther Rae Tuller, 41, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Spokane to tampering with consumer products. She was sentenced to 18 months behind bars followed by three years of supervised release.
According to court records, Tuller, between August 2019 and April 2020, worked at the Confluence Health Clinic in Moses Lake as a nurse, giving her access to medications including opioid narcotics such as morphine.
While working at Confluence, Tuller used syringes to remove morphine from at least 17 vials, then ingested the drug as part of her own opioid addiction. Prosecutors say she then replaced the morphine with a saline solution that was essentially salt dissolved in water, and attempted to glue the caps back onto the vials to make them appear intact.
Prior to her arrest, at least one patient who was prescribed morphine had to be rushed to the hospital. The patient continued to be in pain after receiving only saline from what was supposed to be morphine vials.
“While Ms. Tuller’s addiction to opioids is both tragic and far too common, her decision to take advantage of her access to medical-grade morphine was an egregious breach of trust,” stated U.S. Attorney Vanessa R. Waldref. “It is deeply troubling that she compounded her misconduct by secretly replacing that morphine with saline in vials that she knew would be distributed to patients, recklessly endangering patients who rely on the integrity of our health care system every day.”