OTHELLO — Former Moses Lake School District Superintendent Josh Meek has been hired as the assistant principal at Othello High School.
The Othello school board approved the hiring at its July 11 meeting and Meek started at his new position on July 12.
“I have poured my life’s work into high school and can’t wait to get back,” Meek posted on Facebook. I am beyond excited to return to a school and be part of the direct service to students. The Othello community has long been a place that has adopted us, accepted us, and made some lifelong friendships.”
Meek and the Moses Lake School District agreed to part ways in August 2021 following a series of financial audit reports. Meek was hired as superintendent for the district in 2017 and previously served as assistant superintendent, high school principal and high school assistant principal.