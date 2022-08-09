MESA - Court documents allege a 10-year romance turned sour led to the death of a woman who briefly taught at the Othello School District.
According to the Franklin County Graphic newspaper, 54-year-old Kathleen Chervenell-Brinson was identified as the homicide victim who was found dead at her home in Mesa last Thursday.
According to the Tri-City Herald, Kathleen taught in the Othello School District for a few months prior to running for Mesa mayor in 2017.
Kathleen's body was found under a pile of bicycles on her residential property.
Authorities suspect she was killed by her partner, 49-year-old Chiloe Chervenell. Chiloe, who was court ordered not to go near Kathleen and their two children (ages 7 and 9), went to the home where she allegedly killed Kathleen and took the two children. Hours later, authorities found Chiloe's vehicle with Chiloe and her children inside; the kids were not harmed.
Chiloe is now in the Umatilla County Jail awaiting extradition back to Franklin County.
The Tri-City Herald reports that Chiloe had a history of physically abusing Kathleen and suffered from drug addiction.