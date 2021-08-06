MOSES LAKE - Jeffrey Bishop, the former executive director of the Port of Moses Lake, is now selling commercial real estate. On his Instagram page, Bishop posted about his new position as a realtor with e-rum Group which is brokered by eXp Commerical Real Estate out of Bellingham, Washington.
Bishop's professional experience appears to be in business property development.
Bishop was hired as port executive director in 2014 after previously serving as city manager and city clerk in Miami, Okla. The port’s commission announced that it would not renew Bishop’s contract in 2019.
“We would like to thank Jeff for his long-term vision and customer focus,” stated Darrin Jackson in 2019, president of the Port of Moses Lake Commission. “The Port of Moses Lake, and all of Central Washington, will benefit well into the future from his work and commitment on behalf of the region.”
Bishop’s office appears to be situated on Road 4 NE in Moses Lake.