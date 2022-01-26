MOSES LAKE - Former state Rep. Gary Chandler has been appointed to the Big Bend Community College Board of Trustees.
Gov. Jay Inslee recently confirmed the appointment. Chandler replaces John Lane, who served as a trustee since December 2010.
“I am honored and delighted to be appointed by Gov. Inslee to serve as a trustee for Big Bend Community College, my alma mater (’71),” Chandler said. “I look forward to bringing my background and years of experience at the Association of Washington Business to this position, as well as my passion for promoting BBCC and the opportunities it provides for the youth and parents of the communities it serves.”
Chandler is the current vice president of Strategic Affairs for the Association of Washington Businesses and previously served as vice president of government affairs for the association. Chandler was first elected to the state legislature in 1990.
Chandler has also served on the Big Bend Foundation Board since 2008, and is the owner of the UPS Store in Moses Lake.
“Because of the college, young people don’t need to travel long distances or leave home to continue their education. And thanks to the school, employers that are short of the educated and skilled workforce they need to grow have an opportunity to find their next-generation workforce right here at home.”
Chandler will participate in his first Board of Trustees meeting on Thursday.