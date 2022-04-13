SPOKANE - A large sum of money has been awarded to a woman who says she was discriminated against while working as a Realty Specialist with the U.S. Department of Interior’s Bureau of Reclamation field office in Ephrata.
On April 12, 2022, the Federal District Court of the Eastern District of Washington found Deb Haaland, in her official capacity as Secretary of the U.S. Department of Interior, liable for age discrimination and retaliation and awarded plaintiff Kelly O’Kell $1,683,351.00 in damages.
O’Kell was represented by Spokane attorneys Matt Crotty and Mike Love.
O’Kell worked at the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation’s field office from 2014 to July 2018. O’Kell's lawsuit states that she was discriminated against because of her age and her firing was retaliatory after she filed numerous complaints against her employer.
U.S. District Judge Stanley Bastian was the presiding judge who ruled in favor of O’Kell.
Based on an assessment from a forensic economist, O’Kell was awarded $352,117 in back pay, $928,054 in front pay and $403,108 in interest and taxes.
“I’m so happy with the result and am thankful I got the opportunity to hold the Agency accountable,” O’Kell told iFIBER ONE News in an email.
However, the Judge Bastian did not believe O’Kell’s reinstatement was warranted due to the “ongoing hostility and psychological injury to the plaintiff....” Judge Bastian also ordered her former employer to strike reasons for her termination from her record, remove all disciplinary letters from her file, including her three-day suspension and termination.
Court documents on the case can be found below: