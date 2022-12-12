Former Washington State and current Mississippi State coach Mike Leach was hospitalized on Sunday and is listed in critical condition after what the university called “a personal health issue” at his home.
Leach was airlifted to a medical facility in Jackson, Miss. A hospital spokesperson says Leach’s condition was listed as critical.
Leach is in his third season at Mississippi State, with a 19-17 record. He acknowledged a bout with pneumonia late in the season that was causing a persistent cough, but it was unclear whether his recent illness was related to this latest ailment.
The school said Sunday it would have no further comment on Leach’s condition, adding “that the thoughts and prayers of the university are with Mike and (wife) Sharon and their family.”
Messages of concern and support for Leach poured over social media from former players, and colleagues and rivals across college football.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with Mike Leach, his wife Sharon, their family and the doctors treating him,” Alabama coach Nick Saban said in a statement. “Mike's infectious personality and passion for the game have impacted the sport in so many positive ways during his career.”
Leach, known for his prolific Air Raid offenses, is 158-107 in 21 seasons as a head coach at Texas Tech, Washington State and Mississippi State. Leach coached for eight seasons at Washington State, leading the school to five straight bowl games. His 55 wins with the Cougars rank him third in program history.