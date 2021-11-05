PULLMAN - Former Washington State football coach Nick Rolovich is appealing is firing for refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a letter sent to the university.
Attorneys for Rolovich claim university officials did not conduct a fair process to determine if he should receive a religious exemption to the state’s vaccine mandate.
Attorneys Brian Fahling and Eric Kniffen's letter to athletic director Pat Chun lays out their appeal of Rolovich's firing for just cause.
The letter says Chun overturned a decision by the university's Human Resource Services to grant Rolovich a religious exemption to the vaccination mandate. Rolovich has said he is Catholic. The Catholic Church has not prohibited vaccinations against COVID-19.
“This is your opportunity to step back, re-examine your illegal and unconstitutional conduct, and adopt a different posture toward Coach Rolovich before you and the university are forced to defend your conduct in the context of a federal court civil rights action,” the letter said.
Fahling has said Rolovich intends to file a lawsuit over his firing.
Chun did not immediately return messages left by telephone and email Thursday. A university spokesman said the school would have no comment on the letter.
Rolovich completed his application for a religious exemption on Sept. 28. School officials notified Chun on Oct. 6 that Rolovich was entitled to a religious exemption and that the athletic department needed to decide whether accommodations could be made for Rolovich to safely continue working as head coach, the letter contends.
On Oct. 13, the athletic department responded to the Human Resource Services that it could not safely accommodate Rolovich, the letter said.
“In numerous formal and informal meetings between march and August, Rolovich made it clear to Pat Chun, his supervisor and many within the Athletic Department, that he was unwilling to take the vaccine based on his independent research,” the letter stated. “He stated multiple times he had done his own research, made an independent decision and came to a conclusion that he would not take the vaccine.”
The athletic department memo also claims Rolovich first attempted to seek a medical exemption but was unable to get the necessary documentation. Rolovich then disclosed he would pursue a religious exemption.
“…Pat Chun stated directly to Rolovich since that since the start of this pandemic, Rolovich had been vocal and consistent in his opinions and skepticisms about the COVID-19 virus and the full nature of the public health emergency,” the memo states. “He has continuously been critical of the role of the government and communicated a multitude of baseless theories with respect to vaccination.”
Rolovich and four of his assistants were fired on Oct. 18. Rolovich was the first major college coach to lose his job over his vaccination status.
Defensive coordinator Jake Dickert was elevated to acting coach and the Cougars (5-4) have gone 1-1 since Rolovich was fired. They remain in contention for the Pac-12 North title and a bowl game.
Rolovich, 42, was the highest-paid state employee with an annual salary of more than $3 million. He was fired for cause, which means the university does not have to honor the rest of his contract.