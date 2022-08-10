PULLMAN — Former Washington State University football coach Nick Rolovich has filed a claim against the university for wrongful termination after he was fired in 2021 for refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Rolovich is seeking $25 million in the claim, which was filed with the state’s Office of Risk Management. The claim is a prerequisite for filing a lawsuit against a state agency. After 60 days, a lawsuit can be filed.
Rolovich had previously indicated he would be taking legal action after his firing, claiming religious discrimination.
He was fired in October after he had coached just 11 games with the Cougars over two seasons, going 5-6. Assistant coach Jake Dickert was temporarily elevated to interim head coach and then was named Rolovich's replacement after leading the Cougars to the Sun Bowl.
Fahling filed a 34-page letter with the university appealing Rolovich’s firing in November. That appeal was denied.
At the time of his firing, Rolovich was working under a five-year contract, on which three seasons remained. He was paid $3.2 million per year, the highest public salary in the state.