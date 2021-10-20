PULLMAN - Now former Washington State football coach Nick Rolovich is planning to sue the university after he was fired for failing to comply with the state’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
In a statement, Rolovich’s attorney says his termination was “unjust and unlawful.” Rolovich was fired on Monday, the deadline to show proof of vaccination as a state employee. Rolovich’s attorney says Rolovich was denied a religious exemption by the university. The university also indicated even if the exemption was granted, accommodations could not be made.
“Immediately after terminating Coach Rolovich, WSU athletic director, Pat Chun, directed campus police to escort the coach to his car, he wasn’t allowed into his office, and we was not even allowed to speak to his team,” the coach’s attorney stated. “Since at least early April, it became clear that Chun had already determined that coach Rolovich would be fired. Chun’s animus toward coach Rolovich’s sincerely held religious beliefs, and Chun’s dishonesty at the expense of coach Rolovich during the past year is damning and will be thoroughly detailed in litigation.”
According to previous information from WSU, the university used a blind process in granting exemptions and names of those seeking an exemption were removed. The athletic director is not involved in that process.
“It is a tragic and damning commentary on our culture, and more specifically, on Chun, that coach Rolovich has been derided, demonized, and ultimately fired from his job, merely for being devout in his Catholic faith,” Rolovich’s attorney added.
Rolovich was not the only coach fired on Monday. Four assistant coaches, also unvaccinated, were fired for not meeting the state mandate.