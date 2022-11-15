PULLMAN — Former Washington State University football coach Nick Rolovich has filed a lawsuit against the university, Athletic Director Pat Chun and Gov. Jay Inslee after he was fired for not complying with the state’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
The lawsuit was filed on Monday in Whitman County Superior Court.
Rolovich in August filed a wrongful termination claim with the state’s Office of Risk Management, a prerequisite for filing a lawsuit.
Rolovich is seeking damages related to his firing in October 2021 after he declined to get vaccinated. Four other assistant coaches were also fired.
Washington State University issued a statement, saying the lawsuit is “without merit.”
“Washington State University carried out the governor’s COVID-19 vaccine proclamation for state employees in a fair and lawful manner, including in its evaluation of employee requests for medical or religious exemptions or accommodations. For multiple reasons, Rolovich did not qualify, and the university firmly stands by that decision.”
Rolovich was fired after coaching just 11 games over two seasons with the Cougars. Rolovich was under a five-year, $3.2 million per year contract at the time of his firing. Rolovich had sought a religious exemption to the vaccine mandate but the university determined it could not make accommodations.