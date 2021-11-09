CHICAGO - Former Washington State soccer standout Morgan Weaver has been called up to the U.S. Women’s National Team as the squad heads to Australia for a pair of friendlies in November.
Weaver is the first Cougar in program history to earn a spot on the U.S. team. As a senior at WSU in 2019, Weaver, along with Makamae Gomera-Stevens, became the first Cougs to be called into the national team camp ahead of the 2019 World Cup.
Weaver finished her all-American career at WSU with 43 goals and 98 total points, both ranking second all-time in program history. Weaver notched 13 game-winners in her college career and had nine multi-goal games. She led the the Cougars to their first College Cup in 2019 before being selected No. 2 overall by the Portland Thorns in the NWSL Draft.
In her two years with the Thorns, Weaver has shined in the biggest moments, scoring the decisive shootout Goan as the Thorns won the 2021 Challenge Cup, and scoring the game winning goal during the 2021 Women’s International Champions Cub championship game.
Team USA is set to play two matches against Australia in late November.