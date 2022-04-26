LYNDEN - 40 years after he founded a Washington-only restaurant chain Bob’s Burgers & Brew, longtime owner Bob Kildall has died.
A native of Lynden, Washington, Kildall founded the first Bob’s Burgers & Brew in Lynden in 1982. Decades later, Bob's Burgers and Brew has locations in Kennewick, Richland, Yakima, Bellingham, Blaine, Burlington, Everett, Lynden, Tulalip, Puyallup, Sumas and East Wenatchee.
The restaurant history states Kildall's children joined the business, opening several of these locations. Bob was present for the grand opening of East Wenatchee’s Bob’s Burgers & Brew in 2015. According to his obituary, Bob died of natural causes on April 20, 2022.
The following about Bob was released by the restaurant chain last week:
Bob was raised on a farm outside of Lynden, WA, and, as a young man, after serving in the military and knowing he didn't want to farm, Bob found himself in need of a job. He found one flipping burgers and soon became the manager.
Bob's 50+ year journey in the restaurant business was launched when he got the opportunity to buy the restaurant when the owner decided to move on. Then, during the 70's, Bob bought and sold several fast food restaurants and bars, learning new lessons with each opportunity. By the early 80's the fast food business was being overrun by franchise systems and they were pushing out the small businesses. It was time for something new.
Bob knew he wanted a successful, casual dining restaurant with outstanding food and burgers that everyone loved. In 1982, Bob's Burgers & Brew was founded, featuring a simple menu of gourmet burgers and other favorites from previous restaurants, including a lounge for adult dining. The new restaurant caught on quickly.
He was 78 years old.
Kildall is survived by his wife, three children and grandchildren. A memorial service will be held for the Vietnam War veteran on Thursday, April 28 in Lyden.