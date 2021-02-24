MOSES LAKE - Four people were injured in a DUI-related collision Tuesday night on state Route 17 in Moses Lake.
Evodio Morales Reyes, a 21-year-old Othello man, was driving a 1990 Honda Civic south on SR 17, approaching the Nelson Road intersection, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Troopers say Morales Reyes ran the red light and struck a 2012 Chevrolet Cruze on the driver’s side. The Chevrolet had been heading east on Nelson Road and was making a left turn onto northbound SR 17.
Both vehicles came to rest blocking the highway.
Morales Reyes was injured and taken to Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake. He’s expected to be airlifted to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane for further treatment. Morales Reyes was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt. His passenger, 22-year-old Warden resident Luis Rodriguez, was also hurt and taken to Samaritan.
The driver of the Chevrolet, 22-year-old Moses Lake resident Vitalii Kuzhel, and one of his passengers, 20-year-old Moses Lake resident David Vorobey, were both hurt. The two were taken to Samaritan before being flown to Sacred Heart, according to the state patrol.
The state patrol reported Morales Reyes was driving impaired. Troopers are seeking charges of two counts of vehicular assault and one count of DUI against Morales Reyes.