Within a week of each other, four different stores throughout the region sold winning lottery tickets worth either $10,000 or $20,000, according to Washington's Lottery.
Data released on the Washington Lottery website states that the $20,000 wins were in Entiat and Moses Lake.
On October 24, Jamie F. reeled in a whopper of a win when he won a cool 20K after buying a ticket at the Potholes General Store on the south shore of Moses Lake. Jamie played the Loteria scratch ticket game. That same day, Donald B. tried his luck at BJ's in Entiat off SR 97 and won $20,000 when he played the Loteria scratch game.
On October 28, Mark H. bought an Extreme Cash scratch ticket at the Safeway store in Leavenworth and won $10,000.
Halloween was a real treat for Phillip J. when he bought a lottery ticket at WinCo Foods in Wenatchee. Phillip turned a $2 Mega Millions ticket into $10,000.