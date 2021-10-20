EPHRATA - Over $100,000 later, support for family of the late Alex Harvill continues to pour in.
According to the original GoFundMe page established to support his wife, Jessica and their two children has amassed $106,019.
The page’s last donation was $50 about 16 days ago. Prior to that, donations continued to trickle in consistently throughout September into October.
In total, 897 people have donated to the GoFundMe page.
The crowd-source-funding page is likely a fraction of other fundraisers that have been established to benefit Harvill’s family.
On Thursday, June 17, Harvill was attempting his first practice jump leading up to his attempt at a world-record jump in Moses Lake when he landed short of the landing zone and collided with the broadside of the man-made hill he was supposed to land on top of. The jump was part of the Moses Lake Airshow at the Grant County International Airport.
The exact cause of the crash has not been revealed and it is unknown if a wrongful death lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Harvill’s family.
A public memorial was held for Harvill in Ephrata High School's football field on June 30.