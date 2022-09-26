LEAVENWORTH — Four people were hospitalized following a four-vehicle wreck Saturday afternoon on US Highway 2 near Leavenworth.
Theodore L. Kenney, a 72-year-old Entiat man, was driving a 2020 Chevrolet Equinox east on Highway 2 when he reportedly failed to negotiate a curve to the right. State troopers say he crossed the centerline and collided with a westbound 2017 Toyota.
The Toyota spun before coming to rest in the eastbound lane where two motorcycles, each with two people riding, hit the vehicle and crashed.
The four motorcycle riders were all injured. State troopers say none of them were wearing a USDOT compliant helmet. Two riders, a 55-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman, were taken to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee. The other two, a 54-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman, were taken to the hospital in Leavenworth, according to the state patrol.
Kenney also had minor injuries but was not taken to the hospital. The state patrol cited him for crossing the centerline.
Highway 2 was closed for about four hours as state troopers investigated the wreck.