OTHELLO - Four people were injured in a collision involving a semi-truck early Saturday morning on state Route 26 near Othello.
A 17-year-old Othello girl was driving a 2008 Toyota Sienna minivan south on Bench Road and came to a stop at SR 26. She reportedly failed to yield the right of way to an eastbound semi truck and her minivan was struck by the semi, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Both the minivan and semi-truck rolled and came to rest on the shoulder.
The teen driver, along with her two passengers: a 21-year-old Othello man and a 20-year-old Othello man, were injured and taken to Othello Community Hospital. The two passengers were later airlifted to Kadlec Medical Center in Richland.
The driver of the semi-truck, a 61-year-old Mallott man, was also taken to the Othello hospital for his injuries.
The state patrol determined the 17-year-old failed to yield. She was cited for no valid operator’s license, no insurance and failing to yield.