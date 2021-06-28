MOSES LAKE - Four people were injured in a rollover wreck Saturday afternoon on state Route 17 south of Moses Lake.
Dominga Perez Pineda, a 37-year-old Othello resident, was driving a 1997 Honda Odyssey minivan south on SR 17 when she reportedly crossed the centerline and struck a northbound trailer being pulled by a pickup truck, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The minivan rolled and came to rest on its wheels in the northbound ditch.
Perez Pineda was airlifted to Kadlec Medical Center in Richland with serious injuries. The three passengers in her vehicle: 19-year-old Jessica Camacho, 18-year-old Yuremin Camacho Perez, and a 15-year-old girl, were all injured and taken to Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake. Troopers say Camacho and Camacho Perez were not wearing seatbelts.
No other injuries were reported.
The state patrol continues to investigate the crash and any citations against Perez Pineda are pending.