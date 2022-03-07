OTHELLO - Four people were hospitalized following a three-vehicle collision Sunday evening on state Route 17 near Othello.
Myra Walter, a 74-year-old Othello woman, was driving a 2014 Subaru south on SR 17, approaching Herman Road, when she reportedly rear-ended a 2016 Jeep Wrangler as the driver had slowed to make a left turn, according to the Washington State Patrol.
A third vehicle, a 2022 Toyota Corolla, then hit the Jeep and came to rest against an embankment.
Walter was injured and taken to Othello Community Hospital.
The driver of the Jeep, a 35-year-old Othello woman, and her juvenile passenger, were also injured. A 16-year-old driver of the Toyota was also hurt and taken to the hospital.
The state patrol determined Walter failed to slow for the Jeep and she was cited for driving too fast for conditions.