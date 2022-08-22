QUINCY — Four people were injured in a Sunday night collision on state Route 28 about four miles west of Quincy.
Jimmy L. Diamond, a 46-year-old Ellensburg man, was driving a 2006 Lincoln Town Car east on SR 28. State troopers say he failed to slow for emergency vehicle lights from a previous collision and struck a 2015 Dodge Ram.
Diamond’s vehicle continued and collided with a 2014 Dodge Ram, according to the state patrol. Diamond was not injured in the wreck. His passenger, a 61-year-old Moses Lake man, was injured and taken to the hospital.
The driver of the 2015 Ram, a 66-year-old Quincy man, was not hurt. Three people in the other pickup truck had minor injuries and did not require hospitalization.
The state patrol determined Diamond was driving too fast as he approached the previous collision. He was cited for negligent driving.