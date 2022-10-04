WARDEN — Four people were taken to the hospital following a Tuesday afternoon wreck on state Route 17 west of Warden.
Javier Sanchez-Zepeda, a 27-year-year-old Othello man, was driving a semi-truck north on SR 17 when he reportedly collided with the back of a 2008 Subaru Outback as the driver had slowed for traffic, according to the Washington State patrol.
The Subaru was then pushed into a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado.
Sanchez-Zepeda was taken to the Othello Community Hospital for his injuries. The driver of the Subaru, a 41-year-old College Place man, and his passenger, a 67-year-old College Place man, along with the driver of the Chevrolet, a 57-year-old Warden man, were all taken to Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake.
State troopers determined Sanchez-Zepeda was following too close and citations are pending an investigation.