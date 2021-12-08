EAST WENATCHEE - The Washington State Department of Transportation wasn’t ‘roundabout’ it’s plans to significantly revise traffic flow along a two-mile stretch of SR 28/Sunset Hwy in East Wenatchee this week.
According to iFIBER ONE News partner, News Radio 560 KPQ, the project is known as the ‘SR28 East Wenatchee Corridor Improvement Project.’
The roundabouts will span from 9th Street northward to Hadley Street in the unincorporated portion of Douglas County.
In 2027, construction crews will install multi-lane roundabouts at Valley Mall Parkway, 15th Street, 19th Street and 23rd Street.
SR 28 will also be widened from two lanes to four lanes and will include a median curb running down the center of the road, which will eliminate the left turn option. Anyone needing to make a left turn will have to navigate through the roundabout. The area’s speed limit will also be reduced from 40 mph to 35 mph. Sidewalks will also be added to both sides of the road.
KPQ reports that WSDOT Project Engineer Jeff Deal informed the public that his department will need to buy 12 parcels of land and partially acquire land from another 92 parcels for the project.
“We do anticipate that there will be some land owners that are resistant to us impacting their property, which is understandable,” Deal stated. “We’ve included that in our schedule.”
The project has a price tag of approximately $58.5 million.