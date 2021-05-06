WARDEN - Within the last two weeks, the Warden School District has had to do some shuffling due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.
The district reports that within the last 14 days, four students have caught the virus partially prompting the quarantine of dozens of students. On Warden’s website, the district confirms that three high school students contracted coronavirus within the last two weeks and one elementary school student fell ill to the virus as well.
Over the course of the last 14 days, 63 elementary students have been quarantined, 11 middle schoolers have been sequestered, and six high school students were in quarantine as well. Earlier this week, Warden’s middle and elementary school students were moved to remote learning. Middle school students returned to in-person learning on Thursday, May 6, while elementary students remain remote until the foreseeable future.
The district says it will reevaluate the elementary situation on Sunday and will make a determination whether students can return to the physical classroom.
iFIBER ONE News has reached out to the Grant County Health District in an attempt to gather more information about a possible COVID-19 outbreak in the town of Warden.