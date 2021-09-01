PASCO - After a breakdown of last week’s regularly-scheduled Franklin County commission meeting, the same thing almost happened again over resistance to the state’s mask mandate.
Last week, Franklin County Commissioner Brad Peck walked out of the meeting deeming it “unlawful” because of refusal by some to wear a mask at the meeting. Peck says anyone not wearing a mask, unless granted an exemption, must wear a face covering if they are in attendance, otherwise business conducted at the meeting is null and void.
During this week's meeting, Peck made it apparent that he would not participate in the meeting if those in attendance would not put on a mask. That’s when Franklin County attorney Sean Sant stepped up to the microphone to counsel an argumentative Didier on why a mask needed to be worn sparking fierce debate from Didier.
At one point the conversation between Didier and Sant segued into the topic of so-called “gubernatorial tyranny” and how the fight against the emergency order to wear a mask was compared to civil rights protest of Rosa Parks. Parks' protest of refusing to sit in the colored-only area of a public transport bus in Montgomery, Alabama in 1955 is considered to be what spurred the civil rights movement that spanned through the 1950’s and 1960’s.
The dialogue between Didier and Sant during the meeting was transcribed by iFIBER ONE News:
Didier: “So you’re saying then Rosa Parks was the tyrant, back when the civil rights…because she wouldn’t comply” “She’s a tyrant, you said that last week in the meeting.”
Sant: “No I didn’t”
Didier: “Yeah, you did”
Sant: “No I didn’t. Not at all” “I guess know what you’re complaining (about) is one’s being discriminated based on their race? Color of skin is equivalent to a mask mandate?” “Is that what I’m hearing?”
Didier: “Is that a question?” “Because a mask mandate affects everyone’s health”
Sant: (scoffs) “Ok…”
iFIBER ONE News did not find any evidence based on the taped meeting that Sant made any reference to Rosa Parks.
Sant changed the direction of the conversation to the legislature’s decision to grant the governor use of emergency powers in 2019. Eventually, Sant walked away from the microphone conceding to Didier’s debate in an effort to avoid further conflict.
Didier attempted to continue discussing county business, but was cut off by Peck who opted to make a motion to recess with he and commissioner Rock Mullen participating in the meeting remotely from their offices. The motion was seconded by Mullen and granted in a 2-1 vote with Didier being the lone ‘no’ vote.
Tensions tightened a moment before adjournment when Didier asked if they could shorten the time of the recess. Peck opposed telling Didier that “he (Didier) doesn’t have that prerogative, there was a vote.” Didier asked for an amendment. Peck responded by saying, “the motion’s already been passed.” Didier then raised his voice, “then head to your office commissioner Peck, please, so we can continue on with the business.”
Business proceeded as usual once the commissioners were ready to continue the meeting from their respective chambers.
During the meeting, Peck cautioned the board that continued disruption over opposition to the state's mask mandate could result in intervention by a court.