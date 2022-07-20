PASCO - A former Franklin County corrections deputy was held accountable after the death of an Othello woman in jail on March 15, 2022.
Jail staff found 42-year-old Faviola Valenzuela of Othello unresponsive in her cell; an ambulance was immediately called. Despite life-saving measures, Faviola was declared dead.
On Wednesday, Franklin County Sheriff Jim Raymond released an update stating that the coroner had determined that Faviola died from a meth overdose, but the county didn’t elaborate on how it happened.
After the incident, an internal investigation was conducted and concluded that a probationary corrections deputy did not meet protocols while she was in an observation cell. The deputy was terminated as a result of the oversight.
Faviola had been in Franklin County’s Jail since March 12 for destruction or removal of property. Sheriff’s officials say Faviola was not cooperative and that deputies had to physically move her while she was in custody.
Faviola reportedly had a mental disability.