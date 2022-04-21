The Washington Department of Ecology and a Franklin County farmer with Grant County ties have reached a settlement on an illegal irrigation penalty that will shave nearly two-thirds off the original fine.
Frank Tiegs owns Washington Potato Company, which has a processing plant in Warden.
On Oct. 20, 2021, Ecology initially issued a penalty of $304,000 after an investigation found Frank Tiegs LLC was irrigating from McNary Pool without a water right in March 2021.
McNary Pool is located on the Snake River where it meets the main stem of the Columbia River. Tiegs disputed his alleged offense and is now only required to pay a $125,000 penalty.
Frank Tiegs LLC now has authorized use of water to irrigate the 250 acres in 2022.