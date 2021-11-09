PASCO - On Tuesday, Franklin County Commissioners voted to ban a local income tax. Franklin County is now among the 13 jurisdictions across Washington state to ban the tax. Yakima County and 11 Washington cities have also banned local income taxes. Cities that have banned such a tax include Moses Lake, Kennewick, Yakima, Union Gap, Richland, Spokane, Spokane Valley, DuPont, Granger, and Longview. Franklin County’s commission board released the following statement.
“The Board of County Commissioners hereby declares that the imposition of a local income tax on the businesses and residents of Franklin County is prohibited. Such a tax would be in direct conflict with the high value the County places on promoting economic development through the attraction and expansion of financially healthy, family wage paying employers. Small businesses are the backbone of our local, regional, state, and national economy and it is imperative that the County not put unnecessary hurdles in the way of their success. As such, the Board of Franklin County Commissioners prohibits the imposition of a local income tax in the event a local income tax is determined legal and permissible by the Washington State Legislature or the Washington State Supreme Court.”
The ban on the tax are reportedly in response to a 2019 Court of Appeals ruling that allowed a flat 1% local income tax.
The city of Moses Lake adopted its ban on a local income tax on Aug. 24. The city released the following statement:
"The City Council hereby declares its position that the imposition of a local income tax on the residents of the City of Moses Lake is prohibited and asks the Governor and our State Representatives to consider the will of the people. As such, the Moses Lake City Council will prohibit the imposition of a local income tax in the event a local income tax is determined legal and permissible by the Washington State Supreme Court or the Washington State Legislature."
According to the city of Moses Lake, voters have rejected the adoption of a local income tax ten times. The initial intent of the income tax was to fund gaps in state programs.