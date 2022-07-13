ELLENSBURG - A police SUV caught fire in the parking lot of the Ellensburg Police Department on Monday. The fire started with the engine off, shortly after an officer left the vehicle in its parking spot on Monday.
Rich Elliot with Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue says an electrical shortage sparked the fire in the engine compartment. After a short period of time, the blaze consumed the front of the vehicle prompting swift action from police and local fire crews. After a short period of time, the fire was put out, but damage to the tune of $75,000 was already done. The vehicle was a total loss.
Elliot says the electrical fire is part of a recall issue with Ford Expeditions.