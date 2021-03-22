QUINCY - Central Basin Target Zero is hosting a free child car seat check-up event this Thursday in Quincy.
The free event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Port of Quincy.
Certified technicians will be on hand to help properly install a child car seat or booster and help people find out if the seat needs to be replaced or upgraded. Car seats and boosters seats will also be available for those in need.
Washington car seat and booster seat requirements:
- Children older than 4-years-old, but shorter than 4-foot-9 and who have outgrown their child harness seat must use booster seats. Most kids will need a booster seat until age 10 to 12.
- Children under age two must use a rear-facing car seat until they reach the highest weight and height allowed by their seat.
- Kids ages two and at least four should use a forward-facing, age-appropriate child harness seat until they reach the seat height and weight limits. Many seats can accommodate children up to 65 pounds.