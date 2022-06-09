QUINCY - Central Basin Target Zero is hosting free child car seat check-up events in Ephrata and Moses Lake.
The Ephrata event is being held at Walmart from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 18. In Moses Lake, the event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 25 at the Grant County Fire District 5 station at 11058 Nelson Road.
Certified technicians will be on hand to help properly install a child car seat or booster and help people find out if the seat needs to be replaced or upgraded.
Washington car seat and booster seat requirements:
- Children older than 4-years-old, but shorter than 4-foot-9 and who have outgrown their child harness seat must use booster seats. Most kids will need a booster seat until age 10 to 12.
- Children under age two must use a rear-facing car seat until they reach the highest weight and height allowed by their seat.
- Kids ages two and at least four should use a forward-facing, age-appropriate child harness seat until they reach the seat height and weight limits. Many seats can accommodate children up to 65 pounds.