MOSES LAKE - The City of Moses Lake and Lakeside Disposal are giving residents a chance to declutter at a fall clean event on Saturday.
The free event is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Surf N’ Slide Waterpark on West Fourth Avenue. The event is only available to city residents. Photo identification is required to verify addresses.
Quantity is limited to three cubic yards per household.
Items that will not be accepted include tires and rims, large quantities of demolition or construction debris, rocks, bricks and concrete, large appliances and other heavy metal items, paints, solvents and other hazardous waste, building material with protruding nails and commercial waste, according to city officials.
For more information, contact the city’s Utility Billing Department at 509-764-3715.