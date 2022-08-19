PLAIN — Increased fire behavior is expected Friday afternoon on the White River and Irving Peak fires as additional resources arrive on scene.
There are now more than 400 personnel assigned to the two fires burning about 15 miles northwest of Plain, up about 200 fire personnel since Thursday, according to incident command.
The White River fire has now burned about 750 acres. The Irving Peak fire is at about 250 acres. Both fires remain 1-percent contained.
Fire growth was slowed on Thursday thanks to cloudy skies and muggy conditions.
Additional crews and woodchoppers are now on scene and are working on brushing and chipping along the Little Wenatchee Road. Near White River Road and the Tall Timbers area, crews are completing installation of sprinklers around structures.
Fire activity, including lateral spread, is expected to increase Friday afternoon. There is also a change of isolated thunderstorms and gusty winds.