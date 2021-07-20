WENATCHEE - An East Wenatchee family is mixing up Wenatchee's food scene with their unique spin on fried chicken and burgers. Owned by the Christian Mikkelsen of East Wenatchee and his family, the 37-year-old opened Mission Burgers & Chicken in the space formerly occupied by Checkers Drive-In on South Wenatchee Avenue last Thursday.
Mission Burgers & Chicken serves trending delicacies like 'smash burgers,' which means what it says: burgers that have been smashed. Some culinary professional claim that when you press down on a burger with a bacon press or a spatula, it improves contact of the meat with the heat source. The smashin' apparently enhances/intensifies the flavor. Various 'burgerlicious' concoctions include ingredients such as smoked pastrami, green chilies, shoestring fries, chorizo spices, apple slaw, caramelized onions, and more.
Mission is also vegetarian-friendly with their 'We Got The Beet Falafel' burger which is beet and chickpea fritter with aji verde sauce, lemon-whipped feta, bomber pickles, shredded lettuce, and red onion.
Mission's signature fried chicken sandwiches also come with a set of unique ingredients as well. The restaurant also makes its own crispy chicken strips, regular or hot; Mission's also has a set of original-recipe sauces like their made-from-scratch ranch and tartar.
Appetizers/sides include their Pow Pow Onions Rings and Yeti Fries.
Not to mention their hand-made milkshakes that include flavors like 'honeyed-peanut butter' and 'home-made fudge.'
Their full menu can be seen below: