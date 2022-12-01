Bundle up and stay inside if you can, it’s going to get exceptionally cold on Friday, according to the National Weather Service.
Record-breaking temperatures that will take thermometers into the single digits are expected in the Wenatchee Valley and upper Columbia Basin early Friday.
Meteorologists tell iFIBER ONE News that a short stretch of dry air, nominal winds and clearer skies after this week’s winter storm will be the recipe for the dangerously cold weather in the region.
Moses Lake is expected to fall to 1 degrees Fahrenheit on Friday, breaking the previous Dec. 2 low of 4 degrees in 2006.
It’ll be a similar story for Ephrata, 0 degrees are forecast for Friday breaking the previous record of 2 degrees set in 2006.
Wenatchee is planning for a low of 8 degrees; the last time that temp was seen on Dec. 2 was in 1985.
The coldest low forecast for the north central portion of the state on Friday is Republic with an expected low of -10. Winthrop in Okanogan County will likely fall to -6.