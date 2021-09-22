A law firm out of Richmond, Virginia has been taking a real-time tally of all litigation cases relating to COVID-19 across the U.S.
Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP serves clients across a broad range of complex transactional, litigation and regulatory matters. The law firm is known having legal representation in energy, financial services, real estate, and retail and consumer products industries.
Hunton Andrews Kurth has compiled data in the form of a COVID-19 Complaint Tracker on its website. The tracker gauges the number of litigation cases prompted by coronavirus by state and breaks the types of complaints into categories.
104 coronavirus-related lawsuits in Washington were centered around insurance disputes. Insurance complaints were spurred by bad faith claims and failure to provide coverage for losses due to COVID-19.
35 COVID-centric lawsuits were labor-related complaints. Lack of PPE loan assistance, exposure to COVID-19 at work, wrongful death, and personal injury were among the causes for legal action.
35 civil rights lawsuits were filed which were related to business closures, stay-at-home orders, group-gathering ban challenges, school closures, and private parties trying to enforce government bans.
Litigators also handled a number of business contract disputes that reportedly fell through due to hardships posed by the pandemic.
Washington had the 10th highest number of litigation cases spurred by the virus; a total of 12,167 lawsuits were filed nationwide. California was number 1 in terms of legal complaints filed with a total of 2,168.