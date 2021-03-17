CASHMERE - Liberty Orchards Company, makers of Aplets & Cotlets candies, will permanently cease operations on June 2021.
The company plans to liquidate its assets such as: brands, production equipment, the factory, and warehouse buildings.
The company was founded by Armenian immigrants, Mark Balaban and Armen Tertsagian, after buying a small apple orchard. The pair began to make candies from surplus fruit, called Aplets. Aplets and Cotlets is an apple and walnut-based on Locoum, the famous Near East candy popularly known as Turkish Delight. A few years later, a second product, Cotlets, made with apricots and walnuts, was introduced.
Today, the company makes Fruit Delights, Dessert Delights, and Fruitlets. Most recently, the company created Orchard Bars, a nutritious fruit-and-nut bar.
"The company’s Board of Directors and Shareholders wish to thank its many employees, its long-time suppliers, the people of Cashmere, Washington, where the factory and retail store are located, and its customers from around the globe for their loyalty over the last century," state company president, Greg Taylor.