GEORGE - 39-year-old Shawn Enztel of the Sunland Estates area in Quincy was arrested after he was found hiding in the attic space in his home on Thursday.
Grant County Sheriff's Office officials say Entzel was wanted by authorities after violating a no-contact order and had two felony warrants for violation of domestic violence no-contact order.
"The agency responsible for this arrest is the Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force," Grant County Sheriff Chief Deputy Ken Jones told iFIBER ONE News.
The task force has also placed a federal detainer on Entzel as they finalize federal charges against the man.
Jones says Entzel has a violent history and was the subject of three tactical operations by law enforcement in the last nine months.
The arrest of Entzel happened in the 25000 block of Quincy Street in the Sunland Estates neighborhood. Enztel was arrested without incident at about 6:30 p.m.
Also found at the residents was 50-year-old Lisa C. Falk, who had a warrant out of Chelan County for felon in possession of a firearm. Deputies say Falk initially refused to exit the home and was later taken into custody.